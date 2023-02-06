Yesterday, FC Barcelona achieved a key victory, which for some La Liga has decided in favor of Xavi and his team. The Catalans passed Sevilla 3-0, a victory that gives them an 8-point advantage over Real Madrid, who was defeated this Sunday afternoon at Mallorca’s home. Being like this, the culés have a very comfortable advantage mattress.
In spite of everything, it has been a costly victory, because although three points already came with a flavor of title, the club lost Busquets due to injury. The medical report indicates that the team captain will be off the pitch for at least 15 days, or even three weeks. Thus, Xavi finds in his squad one more loss for the starting eleven, the second since Ousmane Dembélé’s injury and in contrast, a player from the bench finds an open door to earn a place, Franck Kessié.
This is the ideal moment for the man from the Ivory Coast to show Xavi that he is in a position to continue within the squad. The player entered yesterday for Busquets and the reality is that he did not clash in the slightest. This being the case, it is possible that at least the following two weeks, the former Milan player will have a stellar role within the eleven and in those games he must show that his sporting level is up to the challenge, just as Raphinha is doing today as a replacement for Dembele.
#opportunity #Kessié #wanted #arrived
Leave a Reply