By having elements such as a privileged location, a stable economy and solid international connections, Panama offers diverse investment opportunities. There are specific sectors of greater interest to investors, here we list the most notable ones.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Panama shares that The country’s economic growth has been one of the highest in Latin America in recent years. He cited as an example the 7.6 percent in 2010. More recently, during 2022, they registered a growth of 10.8 percent, after the contraction due to the pandemic, mainly due to mining production and significant public investments.

Probably The most well-known element of Panama for investors is its interoceanic canalbut the country offers other advantages such as a dollar-based economy; the Tocumen International Airport, which is known as the Hub of the Americas; as well as other infrastructure projects such as the installation of five submarine fiber optic cables.

Thanks to these favorable conditions, according to the Institute of Statistics and Census of Panama, The country received foreign investment of over US$2,700,000 in 2022.

Panama Canal, one of the country’s greatest attractions and advantages

The geographical element that represents the greatest benefit for investors in Panama is the canal that connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans which, according to the country’s authorities, has become the best connection between North America and Latin America.

But, beyond its ease of connection, it has other advantages such as being located in an area practically free of natural disasters, which means that It is possible to maintain stable trade throughout the year. As an example of this, it is estimated that 3 percent of cross-border maritime trade passes through Panama’s waters.

Besides, The Colon Free Zone, the largest in the hemisphere, is located on the canal, where around 2,000 companies do business. and operations such as repackaging, relabeling and re-exportation. The canal is used by 170 countries.

It is worth remembering that The Panama Canal was opened in 1914 and was built by Americans. However, since 2000 it has been managed and operated entirely by Panamanian professionals.

Sectors with the greatest investment opportunity in Panama

According to global management services company, TMF Group, Panama is an attractive country for investment in different sectors due to its infrastructure and location. The greatest opportunities are located in the industries of:

Financial services

Logistics

Tourism

Communications

Technology

Manufacture

The company points out that another advantage that Panama offers is that The processes for creating a company are quite simple and can be completed in about five days. An important requirement is to appoint a certified public accountant to handle the accounting management.

In addition, exports, food, medicines, medical services and certain baby products are exempt from value added tax added that it is 7 percent.

On the other hand, companies that have a business license can freely import goods to Panama.

Furthermore, it must be said that Panama has around 17 free trade agreements and bilateral agreements with countries such as: United States, United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Germany, Taiwan, Canada, Argentina, Spain, Chile, Uruguay, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Cuba and Mexico.

Get Panama residency by investment

With the intention of continuing to attract foreign investment, Panama has a favorable immigration policy for those who wish to do business in the country.

It has legislation that welcomes qualified investors and provides them with benefits such as obtaining residency within thirty days if they demonstrate an investment of at least US$500,000.

The procedure is carried out before the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Panama and, After five years of maintaining residency, citizenship can be requested.