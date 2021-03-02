Like other enemies of the Kremlin in Russia, the opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, has descended into the hells of the Russian prison system. Half a million prisoners inhabit the correctional archipelago trying to break with the gloomy past of the GULAG.

“The prison is like a miniature country. If you want to know Russia, you have to go to prison. You will immediately understand everything, the good and the bad. The bars bring out the best and worst in man“Eduard Mijáilov, who served 20 years in prison for murder, told EFE.

Inmates like Mikhailov, who was released two years ago, believe that, in addition to the daily violence to which they are exposed, the biggest problem Of the Russian prisons is that the prisoner is not reeducated, so he has little chance of rehabilitation.

Before reaching hell, any convicted person in Russia must first go through purgatory.

Because Russian prisons are scattered throughout the national geography, prisoners sometimes have to travel thousands of kilometers before arriving at what will be their new home.

“The tour can lead, in some cases, up to two months”, Explains Ernest Mezak, lawyer and activist.

This journey is known as “etapirovanie” (transfer in stages). The trips are made in “vagonzak”, special wagons that can transport several dozen prisoners crammed into cabins without windows or ventilation of 3.5 or 2 meters square, so they must take turns sleeping.

Recently, thanks to a complaint to the Strasbourg Human Rights Court, Mezak managed to reduce overcrowding in large cells to 10 and in small cells to four.

If the pilgrimage is long, the prisoner stops in transit prisons, where the norm is unsanitary conditions.

The transfers have a terrible effect on the psychology of the prisoners. For first timers it’s a portal to hell, Mezak adds.

Crowded and without water

Due to the design of the wagons, they hardly has evolved since the days of the GULAG, prisoners are unable to stand up and have little room to move, as they have to carry their personal belongings with them.

Many prisoners have denounced the chronic lack of water, but worst of all is the inability to go to the toilet more than once a day.

In Soviet times they gave us salted herring and black bread. Many suffered from kidney colic and excruciating pain, Mikhailov says.

Those who have more experience, they carry plastic bottles, where they urinate and only go to the toilet when the needs are greater.

Since food comes in powder form and must also be mixed with water, many choose to simply abstain from eating to make the journey go smoothly.

Also, the passengers on those baleful trains they are incommunicado from the time they leave pretrial detention until they are admitted to prison.

The lawyers and their families do not know their whereabouts and fate, a limbo that has been described by Amnesty International of “illegal deprivation of liberty”.

If the distances are small, the prisoners are transferred in “avtozak”, vans where the individual cells are known as “stakan” (glasses), since they are between 30 and 50 square centimeters, and little more than one and a half meters high, which makes any movement impossible.

In these vans there is no light, no heating or toilet, prompting AI to urgently call on Russia to put an end to “the last vestiges of the GULAG”.

Torture

“The whole system is heir to the Soviet labor camps, but it is not the GULAG,” insists Mezak.

Mikhailov, who spent a total of 32 years in prison for various crimes, agrees with the lawyer that the conditions in the prisons have improved in recent years.

“During one of my sentences, I went to prison in 1988 and when I got out, in 1993, the Soviet Union had already fallen. Food, for example, has improved. Before, most of us were bandits. Now, many of the inmates are young people convicted of drugs “, he pointed.

But not everyone agrees. This is the case of the activist Ruslán Vajapov. He was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for corruption of minors for relieving themselves on the side of a road.

“The police took revenge on me. I had a business. As I did not want to pay them and, in addition, I reported them to the Prosecutor’s Office, they put me in jail, “he says.

Vajapov was sent to the tragically famous Yaroslavl prison, where the press has reported numerous cases of torture.

“The more I complained, the more they hit me. The prisoners never touched me, it was the special forces. They were masked and without a badge, ”he recalls.

They especially preyed on the most rebellious, including opposition activists.

“They beat me with truncheons, fists and feet. On one occasion I couldn’t take off my pants how swollen my legs were “, complaint.

Now he’s driving a bus for less than 200 euros per month and to help other prisoners.

“They spoiled my health forever. After jail you are nobody, there is no future. This is Russia. The only thing you are guaranteed is two meters underground ”, he assures.

Ignacio Ortega. EFE Agency

PB