Finally knowing the phone after the first details and capabilities advanced at the end of the year, it seems that the Oppo Find X3 It will not only innovate in terms of technology, but also in design. And is that the first leaked images suggest that the projection of the rear cameras will be an uninterrupted extension of its cover, creating a strange curved protrusion.

It all started when today, Oppo’s official account on the Chinese social network Weibo, published a small cryptic teaser in which the phrase was advanced «See the #ImposibleSurface in March«. However, professional filter feeders like Evan blass They have not been slow to appear on the scene to anticipate numerous renders that advance us this unique design, plus some of the available color options of the upcoming Find X3.

Thus, these details are in addition to the characteristics already advanced previously, which leave us with a complete picture of what to expect from the next top of the range from Oppo.

Continued with its design, the new Oppo Find X3 will maintain the premium aesthetic previously seen in the Find X2, with a vegan leather covered back panel instead of the already recurring glass panels. A movement that, in addition to adding a little more consistency to the panel, will avoid the fingerprint cleaning problems seen in its main rivals.

Meanwhile, in its front part we can find a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a screen resolution of 1440p, compatible with an adaptive refresh rate that will go from 10 Hz to 120 Hz, according to the needs of the content to be reproduced. A huge panel that will feature a FullView format with the reduction of the bezels, slightly using the lateral curvature itself to extend the screen, and the use of a perforated front camera in its upper left part.

As for the back, we will find a completely diaphanous surface, with the only presence of the quadruple cameras box, where its 25x zoom ‘microscope’ macro lens, two Sony 50 MP sensors, and a 2x / 3x zoom camera will be picked up.

Finally, to boost all these novelties, this smartphone is expected to equip the newly released processors Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, thus making up for the marked absence of wireless charging from the Find X2.

Availability and price

As we said, at the moment the Oppo Find X3 does not have any defined presentation date, its only reference being this small advance that aim for next march.