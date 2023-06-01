The Opioid Crisis | The Sacklers, who own the drug company, were shielded from opioid lawsuits for $6 billion

Members of the family that owns Purdue Pharma may be shielded from future lawsuits related to the company’s role in the opioid crisis. The Sacklers and the company have been accused of starting the opioid crisis.

Stateside a court has ruled that members of the Sackler family, which owns Purdue Pharma, can be shielded from future lawsuits related to the company’s role in the opioid crisis.

The decision was made by the appeals court in New York on Tuesday. Among other things, they reported on the matter British broadcasting company BBC and the news media The Guardian and CNN.

The court’s decision requires the Sacklers to pay a total of six billion dollars, or about 5.6 billion euros, to Purdue Pharma’s broader bankruptcy agreement. The money is to be used to tackle opioid addiction.

Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy in 2019. For years, the Sackler family has tried to use bankruptcy to settle thousands of lawsuits. Lawsuits have been filed by state and local governments.

The family members have also long sought to gain protection from new lawsuits and to remove themselves from the company’s responsibility in the opioid crisis.

The agreement has been discussed for years in various courts. Tuesday’s decision was justified by the fact that if new lawsuits can be filed against family members, the bankruptcy proceedings cannot be completed.

Money is paid, among other things, to administrations at the state and local levels. They probably finance, for example, detoxification programs and other treatment for addicts.

In addition, about 750 million dollars, or about 704 million euros, will be distributed to individual victims of the opioid crisis and their families.

The money is paid in installments over several years.

Opioid addictions are a significant problem and a common cause of death in the United States.

Opioid-based painkillers are considered to be the cause. They are seen to have become more common in the 1990s with the popularity of Oxycontin, a drug manufactured by the Sackler family business.

The drug was known to be highly addictive. Purdue Pharma gave misleading information about the drug and aggressively marketed it, especially through doctors.

Oxycontin began to be widely prescribed to people suffering from various pains, while previously similar drugs had been prescribed mostly to cancer patients.

Read more: The “wonder drugs” of pharmaceutical companies have already killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. Was it an accident or a result of calculation?

Read more: The defiant Sackler family was securing billions in damages to protect their pharmaceutical company from liability in opioid deaths: The court overturned the agreement, even though it had been approved in almost all states

Read more: The Canadian drama follows the opioid crisis from three points of view, but emphasizes the actions of a traditional crime boss

Read more: The top photographer had to die from opioids: Overdose started the fight against “America’s most depraved family”.

Read more: In 1995, the mysterious Sackler family launched a painkiller – Now the family is blamed for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans