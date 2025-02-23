Thinking about the engine From a car, surely the first thing that comes to mind is the cylinders or pistons. However, there are other elements that are fundamental for the proper functioning of the car. This is the case of the distribution chain. It is a piece that is not seen with the naked eye when you lift the hood, but it is important for All components are perfectly synchronized. This means that if it is in poor condition, the engine will suffer and can even stop working.

As explained From the Royal Automobile Club of Spain (Race)there are currently many cars that, instead of carrying a distribution strap, carry the distribution chain. In theory, it is an element that It can last a lifetime. However, in Race they say that “the one that is poorly designed It tends to stretch“

The reason for that stretch can be “that the oil in which the chain is bathed is not correct.” In addition, they explain that although it is equipped with A dynamic tensionerelongation can be so much that I no longer have arrangement and if this occurs “there will cease to have synchronism between the pieces and the engine will spoil.”

It is for this reason that a mechanic has released a message through a video posted on its Tiktok account for warn about distribution chains of current vehicles.

The problem with distribution chains

“They say that distribution chains are not replaced, but that was before When we had cars that you threw them as old Instead of a breakdown, “begins to explain the Ebenezer workshop mechanic. In this way, he says that today the vehicles do have to replace the distribution chains as well as is done with the straps.





Foreground view of the motor distribution strap of a car. Getty images

“The chains of now Everyone is finer, more bad and that’s why they stretch, get out and wear And you have to change them, “says the mechanic. In addition, he adds that what is not usually replaced are the Piñones waterfalls: “This wonder of engineering are those that last for you for a lifetime.”