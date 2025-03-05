Low cost gas stations They have gained great prominence during the last years in Spain, since more and more drivers who want to save a few euros to the Refuse fuel and choose to fill the deposit of their car with gasoline or diesel Low-Cost. Despite the rise of this type of fuels, there are many other users who consider them even dangerous For their cars, and choose to go to recognized brands.

The reality is that all fuels sold in the replacement stations in Spain must meet some quality standards, And the only difference between the ‘normal’ and the low cost is the Amount of additives they carry. Even so, there are users who are still skeptical when using Low-cost fuels, and therefore a mechanic (and ITV technician) has given its opinion about it From his professional position through a video posted on Tiktok.

What are the differences between fuels?

The professional begins the video recognizing that he has a low -cost gas station, so he can speak with “knowledge of cause.” Assures that “The basic fuel” which can be found in the service stations of a reputed brand and the one in the low-cost wrappers It is the same: “He has left the same tank and carries the same additives”, He says in a publication that already has more than 3,600 ‘likes’ on the social network.

Of course, he emphasizes that if what is sought is a “superior” fuel, go to a gas station of A recognized brand It is a more suitable option than going to a low cost, since there is the difference. Even so, sentence that if you are looking for the cheapest, gasoline or désel low-cost is as in the rest of the stations; In fact, he puts his own wardrings as an example, and there are some concrete suppliers that supply fuel to all stations according to the geographical zone.





Therefore, if what is looking for is the most basic fuel And cheap that can be found, it doesn’t matter going to a low -cost gas station than a normal one, while you want to refuel with gasoline or diesel from superior quality And with more additives (and if “you are willing to pay the big difference”), you will have to go to the stations of Known brands For all drivers in Spain.