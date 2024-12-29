The publication of an article by Elon Musk in the German press this Saturday, in which he defends the party Alternative for Germany (AfD)considered far-right, has generated an earthquake in the German country that affects politics and also journalism.

Eva Marie Kegelopinion leader of the prestigious Die Weltthe media outlet that published the article by the South African tycoon, submitted his resignation this Friday on the occasion of the publication of the article.

“I always liked directing the opinion department of the Die Welt and Welt am Sonntag. Today (Saturday) a text from Elon Musk appeared in Welt am Sonntag. Yesterday (Friday) I submitted my resignation after printing,” the journalist wrote.

In his article, Musk said that Germany’s traditional parties had failed by generating economic stagnation, social unrest and erosion of national identity.

Musk, who was born in South Africa and became a US citizen in 2002, said Germany had become “comfortable with mediocrity” and had incited cultural tensions by opening its borders to large numbers of immigrants.

In a series of posts on X before Christmas, Musk expressed his support for the AfD, which he considered the “only hope for Germany”and questioned the party’s categorization as extreme right.

After these events, the main candidate for the German Chancellery in the upcoming February elections, the conservative Fredrich Merz, has accused Musk, who will hold an advisory position in the next US Administration of Donald Trump, of carrying out unprecedented electoral interference by publicly expressing his support for the AfD.