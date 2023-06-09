Ophthalmologist Valentina Merkulova pointed out the importance of wearing sunglasses.

In conversation with “Gazeta.Ru” on Thursday, June 8, the specialist explained that sunglasses help reduce the risk of cancer.

According to her, they should be worn in any weather and season, as they protect the eyes and the skin around the eyes from ultraviolet rays. Merkulova pointed out that these rays also penetrate clouds.

According to the doctor, this accessory is of particular importance in the summer and becomes no less important than SPF products.

The doctor noted that excessive UV rays accelerate age-related changes in the tissues of the eye, and are also risk factors for the development of certain eye diseases and increase the risk of oncological diseases of the skin around the eyes, the site writes. kp.ru.

The specialist warned that only those glasses that are sold in optics stores will protect the eyes, since they are equipped with filters from UV radiation. Ordinary tinted glasses lead to the fact that the pupils dilate and even more rays enter the eyes.

Merkulova added that sunglasses are divided into several categories of darkness. Some are suitable for cloudy weather, the second – for sunny days in central Russia, the third category is recommended for use while relaxing at sea, the fourth is advised to take to the mountains.

On June 4, the oncologist of the SM-Clinic, doctor of the highest category, doctor of medical sciences, professor Alexander Seryakov told Izvestia about the negative impact of ultraviolet rays. According to him, reducing the exposure of the sun to the skin helps to significantly reduce the risk of developing skin cancer.

May 28, ophthalmologist, professor, doctor of medical sciences, expert in laser and intraocular vision correction Tatyana Shilova in an interview with RT told how to choose sunglasses. According to her, it is better to give preference to plastic, not glass. In particular, the doctor noted, glasses with one wavelength, UV protection are suitable for an urban environment, in the mountains – this is a higher energy component, short-wave ultraviolet radiation, about 300-350 nanometers. She recalled that glasses are needed not only for adults, but also for children.

On May 4, ophthalmologist Anastasia Ignatchik advised me to buy sunglasses with UV and polarizing filters. According to the expert, ultraviolet radiation is harmful to eye health and can lead to the development of cataracts, age-related macular degeneration and irritation of the retina. “360”.

In June last year, Rospotrebnadzor told how to avoid overheating in the heat. So, it is worth minimizing physical activity, limiting your stay on the street, wearing light clothing made from natural fabrics in light colors, using a summer hat, sunglasses, umbrellas, writes REGNUM.

Earlier, an ophthalmologist, doctor of medical sciences Tatyana Shilova in an interview with a TV channel “Star” explained the rules of visual hygiene in the heat. According to her, it is worth using moisturizing eye drops, using computer glasses when working at a computer, as they reduce the load. In addition, wet cleaning also helps to cope with the “dry eye” syndrome and various visual discomforts.