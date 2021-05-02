The videographer launched a drone into the mouth of the volcano and burned the camera for a spectacular video. He shared the result in his Instargram…

48-year-old cameraman and photographer Bjorn Steinbekk showed a video taken near the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland. So, the photographer launched a drone directly over the erupting vent. The footage shows the camera slowly approaching the heart of the volcano – right into the seething lava flows. It is known that the author of the video has lost his technique.

Social network users appreciated the work of the videographer. “Wow!”, “This is incredible,” “What a beauty,” “Mesmerizing show,” they wrote.

Bjorn Steinbeck became famous all over the world when he began filming panoramic videos over an erupting volcano. At the end of March, he wrote on social networks that during one of the filming he almost lost his drone.

In March, Icelandic geologists fried themselves hot dogs during the eruption of the same volcano. Scientists decided to make a small picnic – for this they laid out sausages right on the frozen, but still hot lava. To toast the buns, the men placed foil underneath them.