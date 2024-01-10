Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Ukrainian ground troops are facing fierce attacks from Russian attackers. The live ticker from the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian General Staff : Reports of new attacks

: Reports of new attacks Heaviness Russian losses : Ukraine gives numbers

: Ukraine gives numbers The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia and Ukraine as well as their allies. In particular, the information on losses of the armies involved Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Kiev – Despite severe frost, Ukrainian ground troops continue to face many Russian attacks. There were 64 attempted Russian attacks on Tuesday, the Ukrainian General Staff said in its evening report. The number was slightly higher than in previous days. “The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult,” it said.

The General Staff announced that all Russian attacks had been repelled, although this information could not be independently verified. There were ten Russian attacks on the city of Avdiivka alone, plus eleven more on the neighboring towns of Pervomayske and Nevelske.

Ukraine News: Heavy Russian losses

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has revealed new details about Russia's losses in the Ukrainian War. According to this, 365,170 Russian soldiers have been either wounded or killed in battles since the start of the war in Ukraine. According to the information, there were 440 in the last 24 hours.

The information on losses in the Ukraine War comes from the Ukrainian army and cannot be independently verified. However, the West assumes that the figures for Russia's losses in the Ukraine war are largely correct. Here is an overview of Russia's losses in the Ukraine War:

Soldiers: 365,170 (+440 on the previous day)

365,170 (+440 on the previous day) Tank: 6031 (+9)

6031 (+9) Armored vehicles : 11,194 (+14)

: 11,194 (+14) Artillery systems: 8666 (+13)

8666 (+13) Multiple rocket launchers : 953 (+2)

: 953 (+2) Air defense systems: 638 (+1)

638 (+1) Airplanes : 329

: 329 Helicopter: 324

324 Drones : 6822 (+1)

: 6822 (+1) Rockets : 1786

: 1786 Tank trucks and other vehicles : 11,542 (+19)

: 11,542 (+19) Warships : 23

: 23 Submarines: 1 Source: Ukrainian General Staff dated January 8, 2024. The information about Russian losses comes from the Ukrainian army. They cannot be independently verified. Russia itself does not provide any information about its own losses in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine News: Zelenskyj calls for faster supply of troops

President Volodymyr Zelenskyj spoke on Tuesday with the heads of the military and the relevant ministries about supplying the units with ammunition and drones. He reported this in his video speech in the evening. “The main thing is that all logistics must become faster,” Zelensky said.

According to reports from the front, Ukrainian troops are suffering from a lack of ammunition. Given the frequent Russian airstrikes, there are also fears that anti-aircraft defenses are running out of ammunition. In the USA, as the most important supporter, the granting of new military aid is stuck in domestic political disputes.

Zelensky was confident that the troops could be provided with what they needed despite such problems. “We also talked about opening new production lines for weapons and ammunition in Ukraine – in our companies and together with partners,” he said. (speaking with agency material)