THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:51



The ‘Operation Brubaker’, in which the Civil Guard investigates alleged corrupt activities within the Sangonera la Verde prison, has ended up costing the deputy director of security at the penitentiary center his job. Penitentiary Institutions confirmed on Tuesday that there has been a replacement in this position, although they did not clarify the reasons behind this decision -as, they say, is usual in these ranks-.

One of the heads of service at this penitentiary, JMS, entered provisional prison last February on suspicion of providing drugs and prohibited objects to inmates in exchange for money. The investigations of the Civil Guard focus on at least ten officials, suspected of facilitating drugs, alcohol, cell phones and prostitutes.