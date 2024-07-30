Opera GX is a browser focused on gamers which offers a series of certainly interesting tools that you should not lose sight of. In addition to being able to ask questions and search for information, it can also help you write texts.

One of the features that Aria has, the AI ​​of Opera GXis that it can help you get a review for Reddit, the script for your YouTube channel, or maybe a school assignment done, making your work sessions as productive as possible.

The great thing about Aria is that you don’t need a new tab or open an additional service. This AI will be there for you to help you with those writing tasks that can sometimes be a bit overwhelming. Of course, if you do end up using an artificial intelligence, be sure to check everything it writes to you.

Source: Opera

Also, this browser, which has its customization options, RAM limiter, bandwidth limiter and even a free VPN, will also help you with very specific tasks such as writing a draft of a task you have to do.

Within the browser you can ask Aria to make a composition, as there is a very precise option for it to develop it.

We also recommend: How to use Meta AI in WhatsApp on both Android and iOS

Opera GX: Aria learns from you

As a good artificial intelligence, Aria of Opera GX learns from you. In addition to being able to write texts, you can add your own and it will learn from your way of expressing yourself.

There is even an option called My Style which you develop with the “machine learning” that Aria has, so you can make those compositions much more human.

Aria can also generate and understand images; it can read responses out loud, so you can hear them while you play; it can summarize long chats and give you the source of its results to dig deeper into the topics that interest you most.

What do you think about this artificial intelligence and what it offers with Opera GXSpeaking of technology, Crowdstrike has finally explained how its system failed and what it will do to fix it. Follow the conversation on Discord from TierraGamer and don’t miss the best of gaming in our feed Google news.