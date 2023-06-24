IYou almost speak like a Frenchman,” Goethe’s Mephisto slanders Faust, who doesn’t get down to business quickly enough with Gretchen. How might this have affected a French reader in the pre-Woken era? Do we now have to clean up Goethe’s text so that our neighbors don’t feel offended? pas you tout Perhaps the readers were even amused that the German Michel is only a man, at least on the theater stage. And even more so in the opera that, as a musical Urfaust, was being performed again in concert form in Paris after almost two hundred years.

That alone is worth the trip, but her authorship is the crux of the matter: Louise Bertin (1805 to 1877). A female composer stands at the beginning of the Faust settings in France, which not only makes the hearts of feminists but also music historians beat faster. Even before the first Faust translation by Gérard de Nerval, with which Hector Berlioz began to become enthusiastic about Goethe, Bertin had published the “Ultima scena di Fausto” for piano and voices in 1826, which was then published in her 1831, while Goethe was still alive premiered opera: “Fausto” because it was shown at the Théâtre Italia in Paris, the stronghold of the Italian repertoire, especially Rossini’s.

The libretto is also by Louise Bertin

Bertin wrote the libretto himself before it was passed on to the theatre’s in-house librettist, who translated it into Italian. And as if the composer really wanted to Frenchize her Faust, she reverses his pact with Mephisto: With Bertin, Faust inflames Gretchen without Mephisto’s help, he first summons him so that he can restore his youth – “no matter what the cost.”

This “Fausto” was granted three performances, then the archives dragged it down into eternal slumber. Until the Palazzetto Bru Zane, the center for romantic French music, started looking a few years ago. A piano reduction was found in the National Library in Paris, and the autographs eventually turned up, and the sheet music will soon be available in digitized form. With a playing time of two hours, the four-act opera semiseria is pleasingly short and also entertaining in the best sense of the word. Bertin skilfully mixes the individual scenes with duets, trios, quartets and larger ensembles with a choir (the Flemish Radio Choir is very skilful). The dramaturgical highlight, however, remains reserved for Fausto’s great monologue in the fourth act, in which he bids farewell to the image of the quick lover as a tragic hero.







Vehement rejection of Rossini

The plot is reduced to a study, garden and dungeon, but gains emotional, vocal and orchestral drama that contemporary critics found harsh, even unpleasant, especially since it was penned by a “Mlle B…” who wanted to remain anonymous. She was accused of “effets bizarres” – and she was right. Because Bertin not only agrees with Berlioz in rejecting Rossini, she also shares his preference for drums and brass. At the end she sends Faust and Mephisto to hell with a powerful solo cymbal hit. And one reviewer marveled at Bertin’s army of trumpets that might have finally brought down Jericho, and can’t believe a woman could be capable of such a ‘monument in bronze’.