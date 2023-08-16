The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through the Al Wathba Municipality Center, opened two walks, one in Al Shamkha City, and the second in Al Shawamekh City, as part of its keenness to provide community and sports facilities with international specifications and standards, and to provide a healthy environment for the residents of the region and encourage them to practice sports in general, as well as walking and jogging. and fitness sports in particular.

Baniyas Sports Club and Noor Al Ahly Medical Center participated in the opening event.

The municipality affirmed that the opening of this project falls within its commitment to provide sports facilities and walkways that allow the population to exercise in a healthy and safe environment, equipped with all safety and public health requirements, and services, and that the continued development of sports facilities enhances the health of society, and turns sport into a daily practice and tradition. A health facility that contributes to raising the population’s physical fitness and strengthening community ties.

The municipality said that the running area in Al Shamkha Walkway is 8,713.62 square meters, while the running track is 4,356.81 meters long, noting that it is provided with 13 umbrellas, to provide spaces and loyal people who can take a rest under it and protect themselves from the sun’s heat at peak times, as well as installing 16 seats along the aisle.

The municipality strengthened the sports capabilities of the walkway by providing it with 18 different sports equipment, in addition to two informative boards.

The municipality was keen to provide the walkway with lighting poles, as well as lighting the umbrellas, in order to raise the efficiency of public safety and the aesthetic scene in it, as the total number of lighting devices along its length reached 42 devices, while the area of ​​​​rubber floors reached 465.08 square meters.

The municipality stated that the running area in Al Shawamekh walkway is 3789 square metres, while the running track is 1894.5 meters long, 7 umbrellas, 8 sports equipment, 9 seats, 18 lighting devices, and 2 instructional boards. The area of ​​the rubber flooring is 230.04 square meters.