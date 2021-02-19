Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah has inaugurated in the city of Kalba, Haritha Bin Al-Nu`man Mosque, and Al-Anwar Mosque, with a total number of approximately 1260 worshipers and worshipers, as part of the efforts made by the department to translate the visions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the Union and Ruler of Sharjah, in Paying attention to mosque architecture, and providing an atmosphere of faith for the residents of the emirate.

Haritha Bin Al-Nu`man Mosque, which is located in the Al-Saf region, was built on a total land area of ​​3000 square meters, accommodating 800 worshipers, and was built according to the Islamic architectural style mixed with modern character, and topped by a circular dome and a lighthouse at a height of 17.30 meters, with the presence of service facilities.

As for the Al-Anwar Mosque, it is located in the Al-Dahyat area, and it was built on a total land area of ​​3136 square meters, with a capacity of 400 worshipers and 60 worshipers, and was built in the Islamic architectural style mixed with modern character, and topped by a circular dome and a lighthouse at a height of 29.75 meters, and the mosque’s land includes service facilities.