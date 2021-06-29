After being canceled last year by the pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be back and everything seems to indicate that their opening ceremony would be accompanied by a theme of Evangelion.

As reported Gendai News, rehearsals have already begun in the Japanese capital and passersby claim to have heard fragments of the song Tsubasa wo Kudasai.

“Rehearsals for the opening continue at the National Stadium. The sound has been quite loud, something that has allowed passersby to hear fragments like ‘Ima watashi no negaigoto ga kanau naraba’, which correspond to the song ‘Tsubasa wo Kudasai’ “

今 も っ て 国立 競技場 で 開会 式 の リ ハ ー サ ル は 続 い て い る よ う で す

音 が め ち ゃ 外 に 漏 れ て い る 中 、 先 ほ ど 「今 、 私 の 願 い 事 が 叶 う な ら ば」 と 「翼 を く だ さ い」 の 気 出 だ し が 聞 こ き

ま さ か シ ン エ ヴ ァ ⁉︎ ど ん な 演出 を す る 気 な ん だ 開会 式 で！ – 日刊 ゲ ン ダ イ ニ ュ ー ス 記者 (@gendai_news) June 27, 2021

It is worth noting that this topic was only associated with Evangelion after what Megumi Hayashibarto do a cover on Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance and the original piece is actually a Japanese folk song from the 70s.

Via: Gendai News