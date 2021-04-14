Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

“Miral” company, the leading developer of destinations in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, announced the opening of the “Yas Mosque” in the “Yas Bay” project on Yas Island, which began to receive worshipers. The “Yas Mosque”, which was handed over to the authority to take over the tasks of its administration, is one of the important pillars of the “Yas Bay” community. It is also part of realizing Miral’s vision for this project represented in providing a distinctive and modern community overlooking the waterfront. The “Yas Mosque” is located within the “The Residences in Yas Bay”. . The new mosque accommodates about 800 male and female worshipers in two separate halls, one dedicated to men, and the other to women. The Yas Bay project is located at the southern tip of Yas Island, and is expected to become the leading waterfront in Abu Dhabi. The project, which has an investment value of 12 billion dirhams, consists of three main areas: “The Waterfront”, “The Residences in Yas Bay”, and “The Creative District – Yas”.