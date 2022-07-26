The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced today, Tuesday, the opening of a coordination center responsible for overseeing the transportation of grain Wednesday in Istanbul, in accordance with the agreement signed on July 22 between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations.
The ministry added that Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar will attend the opening.
According to the official Russian news agency “TASS”, a Russian delegation is expected to arrive in Istanbul on Tuesday to participate in the ceremony.
The agreement was signed with Russia and Ukraine in the presence of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The agreement signed in Istanbul provided for the opening of the Joint Coordination Center to allow the resumption of grain exports from Ukraine suspended since the Ukrainian crisis.
The resumption of exports should help countries that depend on the Russian and Ukrainian markets, which together account for 30% of global wheat trade.
The coordination center will be responsible for inspecting ships sailing to and from the Black Sea, as Moscow has demanded.
