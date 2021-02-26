Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah inaugurated the Shifa Mosque, in the Al-Ateen area of ​​Sharjah, as part of a series of efforts that the department is keen on translating the visions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in caring for mosque architecture and providing an atmosphere of faith for the residents of the emirate.

The mosque was built on a total land area of ​​4,601 square meters, accommodating about 515 worshipers and worshipers, of which 65 are for women, and was built according to the Islamic architectural style mixed with modern character, and topped by 5 circular domes and a lighthouse with a height of 21 meters, with the presence of service facilities from the toilets And ablution, housing for the imam, and a number of parking spaces.

The opening of the mosque comes as the department is keen to keep pace with the urban development in the Emirate of Sharjah, as the mosque is located along the Al Dhaid Road, which serves the visitors of this vital road.