The opening of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed field hospital to combat Corona in Sudan

His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, First Deputy Chairman of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, inaugurated the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Field Hospital, which was constructed near Darfur, Sudan, to strengthen its efforts in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

The opening ceremony was attended by Hamad Muhammad Al-Junaibi, the UAE ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, the owner of the property of a member of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council, ministers of the government, the social welfare sector, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, in addition to a delegation from Italy.

The area of ​​Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Field Hospital is 3,800 square meters, and was built to help mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and limit its spread in the most affected African countries. The hospital has 48 intensive care unit beds and 160 isolation beds, as well as a range of facilities such as an outpatient clinic, pharmacy, laboratory and accommodation for 70 employees.

The field hospital has a life span of more than 25 years and can be converted into a permanent hospital after the pandemic ends, to provide medical services to nearly two million people who may need medical attention in Darfur.

On this occasion, His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said, “Since the first day of the outbreak of the pandemic, we have worked to ensure that there are sufficient medical personnel in hospitals to care for patients, and to provide resources to meet their needs. But the high number of people infected with the virus led to the need to build an additional hospital that can accommodate the numbers of all infected people, and this is what happened with the support of the UAE and a team of local and international experts, as we were able to build the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed field hospital in record time. “This hospital will provide the appropriate resources for our medical teams, and will put us on standby to respond to any further increase in the number of injured.”

In addition, Hamad Mohammed Al-Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan said, “The UAE is proud to provide support to countries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and we have sent a team of professionals to build the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed field hospital, which was completed in record time. “This hospital will make a big difference to the Sudanese community, and we are grateful for the support of Tomoh Healthcare, and the Sudanese Dall Group.”

For his part, Mr. Abdullah Al Rashdi, CEO of Tamouh Healthcare, said, “Tomoh” Healthcare Company is proud to lead the battle against Covid-19, as it supports testing, health care and vaccine development in the UAE, as well as internationally, He pointed out that this field hospital will make a big difference to the Sudanese community, which has been severely affected by the pandemic, and will confirm the effectiveness of the partnership between the public and private sectors in implementing a humanitarian response to Covid-19 and beyond.

The Federation of Partners in the UAE includes the construction contractor, Prime Project International, and the Tamouh Healthcare Company, which developed the concept of “container aid” for respiratory emergencies, along with the local Sudanese partner, the “Dale and Creative Piton” group to support the government’s efforts. Sudanese in building a field hospital.

This hospital comes as a continuation of the assistance provided by the UAE as part of its tireless work to enhance the efforts of countries in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, and included the opening of a number of field hospitals in the Guinean capital Conakry at the end of 2020, and in Jordan during January 2021, in addition to two new field hospitals being built. In both Mauritania and Sierra Leone.

“Care” aims to convert 40-foot containers into fully equipped medical field hospitals, and this design is assembled on site, allowing for a rapid construction that takes only 50 days, resulting in a permanent resource. These reused containers can be rapidly deployed in countries within emerging markets. Which has a shortage of beds and intensive care units in light of the spread of the epidemic.