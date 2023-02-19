The Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Field Hospital in the Reyhanli district of the Turkish city of Hatay, as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight / 2”, began receiving the injured and those affected by the earthquake that struck the country recently.

Yesterday, the country’s ambassador to the Republic of Turkey, Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri, witnessed the inauguration of the hospital, accompanied by a number of Turkish officials, in the presence of Brigadier General Doctor Sarhan Al Neyadi, Commander of the Medical Services Corps at the Ministry of Defense.

The hospital has a capacity of 200 beds, in addition to 20 intensive care beds, two operating rooms with full medical equipment, two intensive care rooms, a laboratory and a pharmacy.

Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri confirmed that the opening of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Field Hospital in the Turkish city of Hatay comes in line with the directives of the wise leadership of the state and within the framework of Operation “The Gallant Knight / 2”, and within the framework of keenness to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the earthquake that struck the country recently.

He added that the hospital, which was built in a record time within a few days, embodies the UAE’s humanitarian approach and its keenness to contribute to securing medical care for those affected by the earthquake, indicating that coordination is ongoing with the concerned authorities in the Republic of Turkey to determine the necessary needs of those affected by the earthquake.

For his part, Brigadier General Staff Doctor Sarhan Al Neyadi said that this field hospital was established in a record time, within only 5 days, and includes all the necessary medical needs with a medical staff in various specialties.

This field hospital is the second to be opened by the UAE in the Republic of Turkey, as it previously opened on February 13, the UAE field hospital in a reformatory area in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, and provides the necessary and urgent medical, diagnostic and therapeutic services for those affected by the earthquake in addition to psychological and social support services. .

The field hospital includes a group of specialized Emirati medical cadres who provide all forms of medical support and care, embodying the objectives of the “Gentle Knight / 2” launched by the UAE under the directives of the wise leadership and providing an urgent humanitarian response to those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.