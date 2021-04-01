His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, yesterday, inaugurated the Sharjah Livestock Market at its modern headquarters in Al Sajaa area in Sharjah.

His Highness listened to an explanation about the market’s facilities and the services it contains that meet the needs of the people of the emirate. He also viewed a documentary presentation about the stages of building the market, and the main challenges it faced.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Sharjah also toured the market corridors, seeing the most prominent shops, barns and service facilities, as the market includes 141 sheep shops equipped with pens with a capacity of 6,200 heads, 26 livestock shops with a capacity for 2,288 heads of livestock, and 12 stores for selling camels accommodating 880 heads of camels. And 74 poultry shops.

It also includes 44 fodder shops, 34 multi-use shops, and 32 stores that include different nurseries.

The stores are designed according to internationally approved standards in terms of space, general shape and facilities, with a focus on public hygiene in order to preserve the health of consumers.

The market includes an auctions area for selling livestock, in addition to a special yard for events. The market includes a mosque that can accommodate 386 worshipers, and 49 worshipers with all service facilities, which include the imam’s residence, ablution places for men and other women, in addition to an administrative building for the administration of the market consisting of a ground and first floor. It includes 13 administrative offices, a meeting room, a break room, and a cafeteria, in addition to a laboratory that includes modern laboratory equipment and equipment, and veterinary clinics that include surgery rooms, x-ray rooms, examination rooms and care incubators.

The market also includes a private housing for employees, with all its services and facilities, and can accommodate up to 200 employees.

Attached to the livestock market is a sophisticated slaughterhouse with capabilities and equipment that works according to the latest technologies that are used in the slaughtering, cutting and packing of meat, whether for personal use, for commercial purposes, or for major occasions.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Sharjah, followed up on the work mechanisms of the slaughterhouse, which are carried out using the latest automatic equipment, with the participation of specialized workers, and according to health and environmental control.

Slaughterhouse

The slaughterhouse accommodates approximately 240 head of livestock per hour, according to the following frequency of the slaughter line: from 150 to 200 sheep per hour.

20 cow heads per hour.

20 camel heads per hour.

There is another slaughterhouse for poultry.





