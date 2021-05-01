External Therapeutic Services, one of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” facilities, announced the opening of a new vehicle for surveying and vaccination center in Al-Sarooj area in Al-Ain.

The new center consists of 6 tracks, divided into two vaccination tracks and 4 paths for a nose swab and laser examination with a capacity of 200 vaccinations, 800 nasal swabs and laser examination per day.

The center receives visitors from Saturday to Thursday from 10 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon and from 8 in the evening until 1 after midnight in the month of Ramadan, and after the month of Ramadan, the center’s working hours will be from Saturday to Thursday from 8 in the morning until 8 in the evening.

The external curative services also announced the closure of a health center for scanning from the vehicle in Al-Masoudi area in Al-Ain, starting from Friday May 30, 2021.

Mohammed Hawas Al-Sadid, Executive Director of External Therapeutic Services, said: “In order to meet the needs of the people of the Al Ain region, SEHA has opened a new center in Al-Sarooj area, with extended working hours and a greater capacity. It is resistant to high heat and cold, in addition to being easy to transport, reuse and maintain. “

This brings the number of survey and vaccination centers from the vehicle managed by the external therapeutic services in Al Ain to 3 centers, including Hili and Asharej, in addition to the new center in Sarooj. Those wishing to conduct an examination or take a vaccination can book an appointment through the “Sehha” app.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

