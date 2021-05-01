External curative services, one of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) facilities, announced the opening of a new center for vehicle screening and vaccination in Al-Sarooj area in Al-Ain.

The new center consists of six paths, divided into two vaccination paths and four paths for performing the nasal swab and laser examination, with a capacity of 200 vaccinations, 800 nasal swabs and laser examination per day.

The center receives visitors from Saturday to Thursday from 10 in the morning until four in the afternoon, and from 8 in the evening until one after midnight in the month of Ramadan, and after the month of Ramadan, the working hours of the center will be from Saturday to Thursday from 8 in the morning until 8 in the evening. The external curative services also announced the closure of a health center for scanning from the vehicle in Al-Masoudi, Al-Ain, starting from the 30th of this month.

This brings the number of survey and vaccination centers from the vehicle operated by the external treatment services in Al Ain to three centers.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

