Today, December 2nd, on the occasion of the country’s 51st Union Day, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure will open the road linking Emirates Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, which will form a vertical axis on the federal roads.

The opening of this road comes within the framework of the Ministry’s efforts to develop the infrastructure in the various emirates of the country, especially the road sectors, in a way that benefits the country and the citizen and the various economic, social and tourism sectors, land transport, and others.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Federal Infrastructure Projects Sector, Eng. Youssef Abdullah, stated that the road, which is 13 kilometers long, is a strategic axis within the structural plan of the road network implemented by the Ministry, and contributes to the smooth flow of traffic, as it accommodates more than 6,000 vehicles per hour.

He pointed out that the road will reduce the time of the crossing and transition from Al Ittihad Street to Emirates Road by more than 60% for the transit traffic, and will also contribute to reducing traffic and traffic congestion on Al Zubair Street, for those heading to and from Emirates Road, from the city of Ajman and the Al Hamriya area. in Sharjah.

He added that the federal road sector occupies the forefront among the leadership’s concerns, which strengthened the country’s position among the global competitiveness indicators.

He stressed that the UAE pays special attention to infrastructure development projects in the various emirates of the country in order to improve the quality of roads and land transport, and to enhance global competitiveness, and for its role in crossing strongly for the next 50 years.

He explained that the country has sought, since the establishment of the federation in 1971, to link the various emirates of the country with a modern, sustainable and advanced network of roads to facilitate movement, support the economic and tourism sectors and social cohesion, and achieve the happiness and quality of life sought by the UAE government.