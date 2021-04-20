The disbandment of the English clubs just two days after the announcement of the creation of the Super League has caused a new earthquake in football. The social response of the fans that the new tournament has received has caused this change of position in the founding teams of the competition that belong to the Premier. The reactions have not been long in coming.

Josep Pedrerol, presented by ‘El Chiringuito’ who interviewed Florentino Pérez on this issue, He was blunt about the position of these clubs and issued a sentence on the meaning, according to his vision, that this implies. “The Super League falls, Qatar, Emirates and the billionaire Abramovich win,” he said. The video, barely 90 seconds long, has become a viral phenomenon with interactions of all kinds.