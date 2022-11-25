Quetta – Pakistan (WAM)

Lieutenant General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Staff of the Pakistani Army, inaugurated the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute for Heart Diseases project, which was implemented in the city of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, on a building area of ​​121,406 square meters, and at a cost of $27,304,000. Funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development. This initiative comes within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to implement a number of humanitarian and development projects in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The opening ceremony of the institute was attended by Mirjan Jamali, Governor of Balochistan Province, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Abdullah Khalifa Al Ghafli, Director of the UAE Project to Help Pakistan, a number of local ministers in Baluchistan Province, senior leaders and officers of the Pakistani army, as well as officials and representatives of government and local departments. , and a number of tribal elders and citizens.

The opening ceremony began with a briefing on the stages of project completion and a presentation of the Emirati development and humanitarian projects that were implemented in the province of Balochistan during the past three years through the UAE project to assist Pakistan. And Abdullah Khalifa Al-Ghafli, by unveiling the memorial plaque for the opening of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology, and praying for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, with goodness, blessings, success, and good health, wellness and longevity, and for the UAE to be safe and secure. progress and prosperity. After that, the sponsor of the ceremony and the guests were briefed, through an internal tour, on the level of the general achievement of the institute, and they inspected its departments and clinics, its diagnostic and treatment programs, the modern medical devices and equipment it was provided with, and its protection and monitoring systems, and they met the patients and auditors and wished them good recovery and wellness.

The tour concluded by taking a group photo for the staff of doctors, nurses and technicians working at the institute, and presenting commemorative shields on this occasion to the contributors to its implementation and achievement.

Abdullah Khalifa Al Ghafli said that the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology is of special and exceptional importance, as it is the first specialized institute for the treatment of heart diseases in the Balochistan region, and the most modern in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and it will serve as a reference center for hospitals and clinics in the region with regard to diagnosing and treating diseases. Cardiology and cancer diagnosis for all residents of the regions and cities of Balochistan and neighboring regions, which qualifies it to provide distinguished specialized treatment services by medical and technical cadres with experience and scientific competence. It is worth noting that the cost of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute for Heart Diseases project amounted to ($ 27.304 million), funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development. The institute serves directly and indirectly more than 12 million Pakistani citizens living in Balochistan, where the number of heart patients is about 70 thousand and 900 patients die annually, more than 1064 people due to the lack of treatment, as the absorptive capacity of the institute includes the provision of diagnostic and treatment services for more than 500 patients per day and 182 thousand patients annually, on a medical staff consisting of 136 doctors and specialists in addition to the nursing staff and technicians who number 350 nurses and technicians.

At the end of the ceremony, the country’s ambassador, accompanied by the director of the Emirati project to help Pakistan, met with a number of auditors, patients, doctors of the institute, nurses and administrators, and conveyed the greetings of the leadership and people of the Emirates and its appreciation to them, stressing that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him” stemmed from the keenness His Highness for providing aid, support, and developmental and humanitarian assistance to the Pakistani people. For their part, the patients treated at the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology expressed their deep thanks, appreciation and gratitude to His Highness for gifting them this prestigious specialized medical edifice.

17 buildings

The institute consists of 17 buildings. The main building of the institute includes outpatient departments, specialized clinics, accident and emergency department, dental treatment department, in addition to operating and catheterization rooms, intensive care units, inpatient suites with a capacity of 120 beds, and a dialysis department with a capacity of 18 beds to respond to the needs of people with cases of kidney failure. And cardiology, in addition to the pharmacy and 8 specialized laboratories for medical examinations (nuclear radiation laboratory, biochemistry laboratory, hematology laboratory, immunology laboratory, bacteria laboratory, molecular biology production laboratory, and two laboratories for cardiac catheterization).

Clinical research

The Institute includes the Department of Biomedicine to conduct clinical research and scientific studies on cases of cardiovascular disease using modern techniques to treat genetic diseases in humans, study defective genes and produce drugs specific to the human genetic content, in addition to implementing a preventive cardiology program to encourage preventive care from disease. In addition, the institute contains independent administrative and service buildings that include housing for doctors, nurses, and administrators, in addition to a mosque, a building for the administration of the institute, a club for doctors and employees, an energy management station, centers for the collection and destruction of medical and hazardous waste, a helipad for ambulance planes, a fire station, control towers, gardens, a market, and multiple parking lots for cars.

And as part of the opening ceremony of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Heart Diseases.. Lieutenant General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Staff of the Pakistani Army, decorated Abdullah Khalifa Al Ghafli, Director of the Emirati Project to Help Pakistan, with the “Star of the Greatest Leader” medal, which was awarded to him by His Excellency Dr. Arif Alvi, President Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in appreciation of his efforts and distinction in managing and implementing humanitarian and development projects in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.