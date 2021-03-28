Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Yesterday morning, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Head of His Highness the Ruler’s Office, inaugurated the Mohammed bin Zayed Field Hospital in Sharjah, which is dedicated to “Covid-19” victims, which was implemented by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi. And under the generous directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi wandered around the hospital, where he listened to an explanation about the hospital’s facilities, tools and medical staff. It took 10 days to complete the hospital on an area of ​​seven thousand square meters, and it includes 204 beds, 48 ​​of which are intended for intensive care, and 156 for moderate cases. The hospital provides services to 75 doctors, 231 nurses, and 44 technicians and auxiliary health personnel.

The construction of the field hospital comes as part of the UAE’s efforts to address the Covid-19 virus, provide optimal medical care, and inform the injured with the necessary medical care by using the latest medical supplies that meet the requirements of the health situation.

Salem Al Qasimi during a tour of the hospital

Major General Saif Al-Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and head of the local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in the emirate, indicated that the establishment of the Mohammed bin Zayed field hospital in Sharjah, which was provided with all medical equipment and treatment staff, contributes to strengthening the medical capabilities in the emirate to treat those infected with the Covid virus. -19, and providing health and treatment services according to the highest quality standards for patients, which supports the state’s efforts to address the pandemic and maintain the health of all individuals, citizens and residents.

Al Shamsi said: “The Emirate of Sharjah, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, continues its efforts to take the best measures to enhance the readiness to address the epidemic and preserve the health and safety of its residents,” expressing his “deep thanks and appreciation for the support and concern of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, whose directives come to equip field hospitals in the various emirates of the country as an affirmation that health is the first priority of the wise leadership.

The Sharjah Police Commander-in-Chief affirmed the emirate’s keenness to provide all capabilities and facilities to confront the epidemic, and to work with one hand with the various concerned authorities in the country according to an integrated system of procedures that ensure raising response rates and controlling the epidemic with high efficiency.

The head of the local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in the Emirate of Sharjah praised the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in dealing with the epidemic, which has proven its capabilities within the best global health systems, to devise treatment solutions that ensure addressing the health consequences of the epidemic, based on the efficiency of the health system in the United Arab Emirates. This reflected positively on the high cure rates and low mortality.

He also praised the effective role provided by the various government agencies and departments in the Emirate of Sharjah and their work side by side in a single work system to manage the crisis and harness all their capabilities and energies to limit the spread of the virus and overcome this stage.

For his part, Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Acting Executive Director of Operations at the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), affirmed that SEHA, with its great experience, qualified medical, technical and administrative staff, and its modern medical equipment is a pillar of the health care sector in the UAE. The state is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and SEHA continues its efforts to confront the pandemic by establishing more field hospitals in a number of the state’s emirates.

He said: “The opening of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Field Hospital in Sharjah is a qualitative addition to the field hospitals that were previously opened in both Dubai and Ajman, as these field hospitals contribute to dealing with any increase in the number of people infected with the Covid-19 virus, and providing the necessary medical care. They are according to the highest international standards, and according to the medical protocols in force and approved by the official health authorities in the UAE. ”

He added, “We extend our sincere thanks to the Sharjah government for the unlimited support it provided to complete the field hospital in record time, and its allocation of the hospital’s establishment site, logistical support and advanced infrastructure that made a significant contribution to the establishment of the field hospital that will provide health care to the people and residents of the Emirate of Sharjah.”

The opening was attended by Major General Saif Al-Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Saif Muhammad Rahmah Al Shamsi, Deputy Director General of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarouni, Director of Sharjah Medical District, and a number of officials.