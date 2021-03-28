Yesterday morning, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, head of the office of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Mohammed bin Zayed field hospital in Sharjah for “Covid-19” victims, which was implemented by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Health Department in Abu Dhabi, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi wandered around the hospital, where he listened to an explanation about the hospital’s facilities, tools and medical personnel. The hospital took 10 days to complete on an area of ​​7,000 square meters, and it includes 204 beds, 48 ​​of which are designated for intensive care and 156 for moderate and severe cases. Services at the hospital are 75 doctors, 231 nurses, and 44 technicians and auxiliary health personnel.

The construction of the field hospital comes as part of the UAE’s efforts to address the “Covid-19” virus, provide optimal medical care and inform the injured with the necessary medical care, by using the latest medical supplies that meet the requirements of the health situation.

The Sharjah Police General Commander, head of the local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in the emirate, Major General Saif Al-Zari Al Shamsi, indicated that the establishment of the Mohammed bin Zayed field hospital in Sharjah, which was provided with all medical equipment and treatment staff, contributes to strengthening the medical capabilities in the emirate to treat those infected with the “Covid virus” -19 », and providing health and treatment services according to the highest quality standards for patients, which supports the state’s efforts to address the pandemic and maintain the health of all individuals, citizens and residents. He said that the Emirate of Sharjah, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, continues its efforts to take the best measures to enhance the readiness to address the epidemic and maintain the health and safety of its residents.





