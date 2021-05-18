Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Department of Municipalities and Transport, in partnership with the private sector, has completed the opening of private park projects for food truck gardens in the city of Abu Dhabi, in the areas of Khalifa City and Al Shamkha. Work is also underway to implement a new location for mobile food carts in Al Ain City in Naama area.

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, in cooperation with the private company Sport, has completed the implementation of the mobile food carts area in the Al Shamkha area.

The project extends over an area of ​​20 thousand square meters in Al Shamkha Basin 30, and the site includes 20 mobile food trucks, providing fast food and hot and cold drinks, and the site is distinguished by its proximity to several residential complexes and main highways.

It is noteworthy that reserving a parking lot for mobile food carts is available through the smart platform, “Smart Hub”. The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City asserted that parking vehicles without an official permit is against the law on public appearance and tranquility. The municipality has identified a number of approved locations in which mobile food carts can park, and their owners have an obligation to stand at the reserved location specified in the permit, while adhering to the external form approved by the Department of Economic Development. Mobile food carts are considered a temporary activity that requires a license, and it is not allowed to participate in events without obtaining a permit from the Department of Economic Development. Among the conditions for obtaining the license are the use of silent generators, and not allowing devices, equipment and storage means to be placed outside the vehicle. It is not permitted to park vehicles without practicing the activity, nor is it permitted to reserve parking in private cars or to place an electric generator.