The Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee for the Federal National Council Elections 2023, Saif Ali Al Qubaisi, inaugurated this morning the headquarters of the Emirate’s Election Committee, located in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in the presence of officials from the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, and a large number of coordinators of the electoral process at the level Principality.

Al Qubaisi inspected the electoral headquarters to see its readiness to receive potential candidates for the upcoming elections, and to provide all means to support the elections, and everything that serves the conduct of the electoral process to come out in the best way in its fifth session.

Inauguration of the main center for “National” elections in Abu Dhabi#Emirates today pic.twitter.com/KZqT5XqTsH – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) July 7, 2023

Al Qubaisi expressed his happiness with the readiness of the headquarters as an accredited center, and the availability of all logistical and service services and technical infrastructure, stressing that the role of the Election Commission in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will not be limited to organizing the electoral process only, but will extend to educating all segments of society about the importance of the electoral process, especially in light of the non-governmental support Limited provision provided by the wise leadership to make the electoral process a success, in addition to empowering the citizen in order to make the electoral process a success in its fifth session.