And at the opening of the Gulf Cup on Friday evening, amid performances described as amazing that reflect the civilization of Iraq, it was noticed that only one Iraqi singer who participated came to the stadium and sang live.

As for the famous Iraqi singer, Kazem El-Saher, who was said to be attending, he did not come, while rumors continued to circulate about his coming to the country, which he had only visited once after the American invasion, and that was within the framework of an initiative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

There were also rumors about the presence of the young singer, Rahma Riad, who had achieved great artistic success in recent years, but it was enough to play a song for her in the stadium about the tournament.

In the same direction, the singer Mahmoud Al-Turki, who participated in the song known as “Ya Ibn Al-Halal”, did not attend, while it was rumored that he would participate in the opening.

For his part, singer Majid Al-Mohandes released a song on the occasion of the Gulf Cup title, “Al-Basrawi Talqana”, referring to the welcome of the people of Basra to the visitors who come to watch the matches.

The Iraqi singer, Sattar Saad, released a song called “Hala Basratna” on the occasion of the Gulf Cup, which Iraq is hosting for the second time, while the first was crowned in 1979 in Baghdad.