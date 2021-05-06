Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Yesterday, the activities of the ninth edition of the chess championship for government bodies, institutions and departments, organized by the Sharjah Government Employees Club in cooperation with the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club and under the supervision of the Sharjah Sports Council, were launched yesterday. The opening ceremony was witnessed by Sheikh Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Mualla, President of the Arab Federation, Chairman of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, and Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Sharjah Government Employees Club, and Humaid Ali Al Abbar, Vice President of the Sharjah Government Employees Club. 35 players and players from 19 governmental bodies and institutions in Sharjah participate in the championship: the General Administration of Civil Defense, the Municipality of Sharjah City, the Sharjah Cooperative Society, the Department of Planning and Survey, the Sharjah Heritage Institute, the Sharjah Educational Zone, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), and the Authority. Sharjah Roads and Transportation, Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Bee’ah Company, Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, Emirates Red Crescent, Sharjah Museums Authority, Emirates News Agency, Sharjah Airport Authority, the Holy Quran Complex, Sharjah Endowment Department, Al Qasimi Hospital, and Department of Culture and Information. The results of the first day’s competitions resulted in three players leading the full score with three points from three rounds: Othman Ibrahim Salem from the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, Rashid Jibril from the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, and Sayed Abdel Fattah from the Sharjah City Municipality, while he came in fourth place. Mustafa Mahmoud Bashir from the Sharjah Museums Authority, and in the fifth place, Mahmoud Helmy from the Sharjah Heritage Institute, each of them has two points. Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Sharjah Government Employees Club, affirmed that the successes achieved by the championship in the previous editions have attracted many players from all government institutions in the emirate, indicating that the championship in its ninth edition comes in exceptional circumstances that the world in general lives in. And the sports community in particular, but with concerted efforts and taking all precautionary and preventive measures, the championship has been included in the sports and cultural programs and events organized by the Sharjah Government Employees Club, which aims to develop the spirit of honest competition in a family atmosphere, which is a good opportunity to introduce the club’s activities and events.