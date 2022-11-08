The General Secretariat of the Federal National Council announced the return of the Council to its convening activity with the opening session of the fourth and final regular session of the seventeenth legislative term of the Council, next Tuesday, headed by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, at the Council headquarters in Abu Dhabi, while the council committees intensify their activity during the current period until the end of the session. From discussing a number of draft laws and general topics in preparation for their adoption and submission to the Council for discussion during the new session. The fourth and final regular session of the seventeenth legislative term of the Federal National Council will be opened next Tuesday, with a procedural session, which will witness the re-election and formation of the heads and members of the Executive Office and the general committees of the Council.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, issued Federal Decree No. 74 of 2022 AD to adjourn the third ordinary session of the seventeenth legislative chapter of the Federal National Council, on June 30th.

It is scheduled to start the first procedural session of the fourth ordinary session of the seventeenth legislative term, which will be held at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, headed by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, with the election of observers for the Council, in accordance with the text of the Constitution that the Council shall have an office consisting of a president and two first and two deputies. And two observers to be chosen at the beginning of each session, in addition to the re-formation of the permanent or general committees of the Council by election.