The Government of Uzbekistan, as part of its strategic partnership in the field of government modernization with the UAE government, inaugurated the headquarters of the Center for Governmental Accelerators in Tashkent, which was inspired by the UAE government accelerators model, in the presence of Minister of Cabinet Affairs Muhammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, and Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Sardar Omar Zakov .

The center, which is the first of its kind outside the UAE, aims to provide an open laboratory to develop innovative government services and work mechanisms, and to find effective and rapid solutions to various challenges within a specified time period of 100 days, which contributes to accelerating the pace of achievement, shortening effort and time, and providing the best services. To improve performance and improve people’s lives.

Al Gergawi stressed that the UAE is keen to share its government experiences with brotherly and friendly countries, to benefit from them in improving government performance, accelerating the pace of achievement for the good of societies and improving people’s lives.

He said, “The experience of government accelerators is a successful one, and we are working to export them to more than one country that enjoys a strategic partnership with the UAE, and Uzbekistan has become a key partner in transferring Emirati government knowledge.”

He added: “The launch of government accelerators in Uzbekistan is one of the outcomes of the partnership with Uzbekistan in government modernization, and the goal is the interest of the two peoples by establishing a long-term relationship with Uzbekistan, as the UAE is open to the world and is keen to share its experiences and government success stories for the benefit of all societies.”

The opening of the Government Accelerators Center in the Uzbek capital is one of the outcomes of the strategic partnership agreement in government modernization between the governments of the UAE and Uzbekistan, which was signed in April 2019, and witnessed a broad development in relations between the two friendly countries, including promoting the exchange of knowledge, experiences and successful experiences in modernization and government development by taking advantage of the UAE government experience.

Al Gergawi stressed that the opening of the government accelerators headquarters in Uzbekistan, and the outstanding results achieved by the first batch of government accelerators in Uzbekistan, represent a success for the knowledge partnership system developed by the two governments, and a new achievement for the UAE government in sharing its pioneering work model, which adopts exceptional concepts and work tools that shape the next generation. It is the work of future governments, which have the readiness, flexibility and high ability to find quick and effective solutions to challenges, and to continue the development process.

The opening of the headquarters in Uzbekistan coincided with the conclusion of the first batch of accelerators, during which teams from various government and private agencies in Uzbekistan worked to develop innovative and effective solutions to four challenges in three vital sectors: infrastructure, services, and entrepreneurship.

In the infrastructure sector, and within the first challenge “Developing procedures for creating master plans for cities”, the time period for issuing master plans was reduced by 60 days, five steps were canceled, and the cost was reduced by 19%.

As for the second challenge, “simplifying the procedures for issuing building permits,” it saw a 30-day delay in issuing building permits.

In the services sector, the team designed innovative solutions to the challenge of “creating a unified billing system for services” by developing an electronic bill payment system, with five million subscribers registered.

In the entrepreneurship sector, the team worked on developing an innovative solution to the challenge of “simplifying the procedures for obtaining financing and support for entrepreneurial family projects” by designing an integrated program that includes capacity building, training, financing and marketing.

The official launch of the second batch of government accelerators in Uzbekistan, in which the specialized teams will work on three main challenges, are the establishment of a system to assess the percentage of customers’ satisfaction with government services in Uzbekistan, the development of legislation for the classification and evaluation of commercial enterprises, in addition to the establishment of a system for energy balance statistics in Uzbekistan according to UN standards.

