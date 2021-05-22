Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority announced the operation of the Dubai Investment Park and Expo 2020 stations, on the 2020 Dubai Metro route, which extends from the Rashidiya station on the red line to the Expo 2020 station, on the first of next June, after the passage of six Months after the operation of the route, whose first trip was launched on the first of January of this year, with four stations: Jebel Ali (which is a transitional station with the Red Line), Gardens, Discovery Gardens, and Al Furjan, indicating that, starting from the first of next June, metro trips will be Dubai is on the red line directly between the Rashidiya station and the Expo 2020 station, while the Jebel Ali station will be a transit station for passengers heading to the United Arab Emirates Exchange Station, and vice versa, and the metro service to the Expo 2020 station will be available in June for those authorized to enter the international event site only until its official opening. In front of the public on the first of October, when everyone will be able to use the metro service to reach the exhibition, and the Jumeirah Golf Estates stations will also be operating simultaneously with the launch of the exhibition.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors said: The opening of the two stations on the 2020 route coincides with the start of the countdown to Dubai to host the exhibition (Expo 2020 Dubai), the major global event, which starts from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022, with the participation of 190 countries, as well as It also comes after the completion of all tests related to the efficiency and performance of train systems and safety, and the conduct of operational tests by the train service operator, to verify the readiness of the operator before starting the actual operation of the service, indicating that during the past phase 31 successful testing operations were conducted, including the Operations Control Center, and operations The stations, the train crew, the engineering and maintenance team, and emergency services, and the authority has also completed training of 152 employees in preparation for the second phase of the operation of Route 2020.

Al Tayer said: The first trips of the Dubai Metro will depart from the Rashidiya station on the Red Line to the Expo 2020 station and vice versa, on the days from Saturday to Wednesday at five in the morning, and the last trip at 12:00 at night, while the first flight will start on Thursday at five in the morning. And the last journey is at one o’clock after midnight, and on Friday, the first journey begins at ten in the morning, and the last trip will be at one o’clock in the morning, and the journey from Rashidiya station to Expo 2020 station takes one hour and 14 minutes, and the interchange time between trains will be Two minutes and 38 seconds during peak times, at a rate of 24 trains per hour in one direction, with a capacity of 16,000 passengers per hour in one direction, while the journey between the two stations of Jebel Ali and the United Arab Emirates Exchange takes 11 minutes and 42 seconds. It is fixed between trains of seven minutes and 30 seconds, and the operation of the Green Line of the Dubai Metro will be brought forward to be at five in the morning, and the transit time between trains will be five minutes during peak times.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors explained that the next stage will witness the entry of the new operator of the Dubai Metro (the coalition of companies Qiolis, Mitsubishi Heavy Engineering Industries, and Mitsubishi Corporation), in the operational process of the Dubai Metro in full coordination with the current operator: (Serco Company), in preparation for the transition of operations And the maintenance of the Dubai Metro, and the official operation of the Dubai Tram, as of September 8.

He added: The authority has allocated 35 transportation buses, running on Route 2020 stations, to facilitate passenger access to and from the metro stations, as it has allocated two public transport bus lines at the Gardens Station, two lines in the Discovery Gardens station, two lines in the Al Furjan station, in addition to 5 bus lines, passing through. At Dubai Investments Park Metro Station, taxi service will also be available in the operating stations.

It should be noted that the two stations, which will be operating next June, are a subway station and an overhead station, and the tunnel station is the Dubai Investment Park station, with an area of ​​27,000 square meters, a length of 226 meters, and a capacity of 13899 passengers per hour during peak times, and about 250 thousand passengers On a daily basis, the station includes two docks for trains, four bus stops, 20 taxi stops, and two taxi stops for people of determination. It also includes eight commercial investment shops with an area of ​​315 meters, and the upper station is the Expo 2020 station, located at the end of the 2020 route, and it serves in a picture. General visitors to the Expo exhibition, and it is considered an iconic station, as it is distinguished by its unique design in the form of airplane wings to reflect the launch of the future city of Dubai towards innovation, the area of ​​the station is 18,800 square meters, its length is 119 meters, and its capacity is 29,000 passengers per hour during peak times, and about 522 thousand passengers On a daily basis, the station includes three passenger boarding berths and three lanes, and it was linked from the eastern side with the Expo and COEX Expo, and from the west side it was linked with the mall and urban complex, taking into account in its design. Amal with the public transport system, as it has designated stops for buses and taxis, which include six bus stops, 20 taxi stops, and the disembarkation and boarding of passengers, and four parking spaces for people of determination, and it also includes nine commercial investment shops with an area of ​​264 meters, in addition to four rental areas for sales outlets.

The number of trips carried out by the Dubai Metro on the 2020 route, since its operation on the first of last January, reached 27,043 trips, an average of 6,938 trips in January, 6,287 trips in February, 6,986 trips in March, and 6,832 trips in April.

The first phase included the operation of four stations, all of which are overhead stations, which are the Jebel Ali station, the transitional station with the red line, with an area of ​​8,800 square meters and a length of 150 meters, and its capacity is estimated at 17,000 passengers per hour during peak times, and about 320,000 passengers. Every day, the station includes four docks for boarding trains, four bus stops, 17 stops for passengers and taxis, seven stops for people of determination, and it includes eight commercial investment shops with an area of ​​388 square meters, and the Gardens station is the second station on Route 2020, with an area 8100 square meters, its length is 168 meters, and its capacity is 6773 passengers per hour, during peak times, about 125 thousand passengers, the capacity of the station per day, and the station includes two berths to board the trains, four bus stops, 20 stops for the rise and disembarkation of passengers and taxis, and two stops for people of determination It also includes five shops for commercial investment with an area of ​​161 square meters.

The area of ​​the Discovery Gardens station is 8,600 square meters, its length is 168 meters, and its capacity is 4,215 passengers per hour during peak times, and about 125,000 riders, the station’s capacity per day, and the station includes two berths for boarding trains, four bus stops, and 20 stops for passengers and taxis. And two parking lots for people of determination, as well as four shops for commercial investment with an area of ​​149 square meters.

The fourth station on Route 2020 is Al Furjan Station, with an area of ​​8,400 square meters, a length of 168 meters, and a capacity of 4,746 passengers per hour during peak times, and about 125,000 passengers, the station’s daily capacity, and the station includes two berths to board the trains, four bus stops, and 20 One parking lot for passengers and taxis to rise and disembark, two stops for people of determination, and it also includes four shops for commercial investment, with an area of ​​149 square meters.

The Jumeirah Golf Estates Station, which will be operational with the start of the Expo 2020, is the largest tunnel station in Dubai, with an area of ​​28,700 square meters, a length of 232 meters, and a capacity of 11,555 passengers per hour, during peak times, and about 250 thousand passengers per day. Two docks for boarding trains, four bus stops, 20 taxi stands, and two for people of determination, as well as 14 commercial investment shops, with an area of ​​466 meters, in addition to four rental areas for outlets.

The maximum capacity of (Route 2020) is estimated at about 46 thousand passengers per hour, in both directions: (23 thousand riders in one direction per hour). According to studies prepared by the authority, the number of users of Route 2020 is expected to reach 125 thousand passengers per day in 2021. This will increase to about 275,000 passengers per day by 2030, and studies have expected that about 35,000 visitors per day will use the Expo station to access the exhibition site during the weekdays, and the number will increase to about 47,000 visitors per day, on weekends, and this number represents about 29 % Of the total expected daily number of Expo visitors.

A Franco-Japanese consortium comprising three companies, Keolis Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, and Mitsubishi Corporation, will formally operate and maintain the Dubai Metro on September 8, and operate the Dubai Tram for a period of 15 years: (9 (Basic years and 6 years renewable), and during the current preparatory period, full coordination of the alliance with the currently operating company is taking place, to take over the tasks, and to ensure a high level of safety for network users, through continuous monitoring of the safety of the metro and tram system and working on its continuous development, coordination and integration Between the metro, tram, and other means of transportation, in addition to the smooth transfer of the employees working for the current operator, to the new operator.





