The Venezuelan Government began this Tuesday the removal of the containers that he placed almost four years ago in the middle of the Tienditas international bridge, step connecting the Táchira state with the Colombian department of Norte de Santander.

The work, built by both countries in 2016 with an investment of 32 million dollars, was never put into service and in February 2019 the Venezuelan Government placed several containers on the structure to block the passage.

However, operators from the Venezuelan Ministry of Transportation began today to cut the rods that hold the containers together to the handrail of the bridge, which is expected to be opened this Thursday.

Also read: (Venezuela and Colombia will open the Tienditas bridge this December 15)

The Simón Bolívar international bridge is located between San Antonio and the municipality of Villa del Rosario (Norte de Santander). Photo: Gustavo A. Castillo Arenas / EL TIEMPO See also Olympic Games Diplomatic Olympic boycott is growing, Denmark will not send an official representative to Beijing

The reestablishment of relations between the two countries, which took place last August, and the reopening of other border crossings, which occurred on September 26, have allowed cargo vehicles to pass through the Simón Bolívar and Francisco de Paula Santander international bridges, but traffic has not fully normalized.

The Simón Bolívar connects the town of Villa del Rosario, in the metropolitan area of ​​Cúcuta (Colombia), with San Antonio del Táchira (Venezuela), while the Francisco de Paula Santander connects Cúcuta with Ureña (Venezuela).

Last Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced that as of January 1, 2023 the border with Colombia will be “completely” opened to allow the passage of private vehicles between the two nations, something that has not happened since 2015, despite that last September the first step was taken in this direction.

“I can announce that we will be completely opening the border, from all of western Venezuela with Colombia for the passage of vehicles, motorcycles, trucks, cars, everything,” he said. Ripewho added that it is a New Year’s gift for the people of the border.

According to Maduro, “everything is being prepared to fulfill what we announced, to fulfill the word given to President Gustavo Petro.”

While the two governments are advancing, albeit slowly, in the full restoration of economic and commercial relations, Venezuelan opposition legislator José Gregorio Correa proposed establishing transit controls at border crossings.

“We agree that there is free transit, but with controls. It should not be an open corral relationship, but framed within a legislation that allows Venezuelans to have, from a commercial point of view, competitiveness and profits, and that does not we have to go to compete at a disadvantage,” he said in a statement, in which he also celebrated the decision of a “total opening” of the border.

Correa stressed the need to take care of “order” and set “regulations” for the reactivation of the passage of private vehicles, which have not been able to transit these crossings since August 2015.

EFE

More news