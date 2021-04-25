Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah inaugurated the “Al-Risala” Mosque in Al-Yash area in the city of Sharjah, with a capacity of 240 worshipers, as part of the department’s plan for the current year and its continuous efforts to facilitate and facilitate the residents of the emirate to perform rituals and worship.

The mosque was built according to the modern Islamic architectural style, at the expense of one of the benefactors, on a total land area of ​​2,355 square meters, which includes the prayer hall and its service facilities, ablution, toilets, housing for the imam and parking lots.

The opening of the mosque was attended by Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the Branch of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Sharjah, and Abdullah Khalifa Yarouf Al Sabousi, Head of the Department of Islamic Affairs. And Ahmed bin Salem Al Suwaidi.

Al-Sabousi stressed that the opening of the Resala Mosque in this location comes in response to the need of the residents of the region, and in continuation of the approach that the Emirate of Sharjah is following in the construction and building of mosques in all suburbs and regions. In fulfillment of the visions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in facilitating the arrival of the emirate’s residents to the homes of God, and facilitating the conduct of their rituals with ease and reassurance.