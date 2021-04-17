Yesterday, the Roads and Transport Authority inaugurated a project to develop the axis of Al Khawaneej Street, where a tunnel with a capacity of three lanes was opened in each direction at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and a bridge with a capacity of two lanes in each direction at the intersection of Al-Amardi Street with Emirates Road in the direction of Al Aweer area.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority said: The Al Khawaneej Corridor is one of the most important strategic projects completed by the authority to strengthen the linking axes between the emirates of Dubai and Sharjah by developing vertical roads linking Emirates and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed streets to Airport Road. With the aim of accommodating the current and expected growth in traffic during the coming years, stressing that the axis of Al Khawaneej contributes to reducing the journey time from Emirates Road to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road from 25 minutes to nine minutes, and reducing the waiting time at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street with Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Street. Al Nahyan (Al Khawaneej Roundabout) from 330 seconds to 45 seconds, increasing the capacity of the intersection from 8,000 vehicles per hour to 16,000 vehicles per hour, and reducing the waiting time at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street with Al Amardi Street, after converting it from a roundabout to a surface intersection from 120 seconds. To 60 seconds.

He added: The project included the implementation of a tunnel on Al Khawaneej Street at its intersection with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, with a length of 680 meters, a capacity of three lanes in each direction, and a surface intersection controlled by light signals to ensure free and safe traffic movement on Al Khawaneej Street, and the development of the roundabout based on The intersection of Al-Khawaneej Street with Al-Amardi Street to become an intersection controlled by traffic lights, and the development of the intersection between Al-Amardi Street and Emirates Street, by constructing an overpass over Emirates Road towards Al-Aweer area with a length of 201 meters, and a capacity of two lanes in each direction, indicating that work is underway in the implementation of a pedestrian bridge near From the Arabian Center on Al Khawaneej Street, in addition to the paving of about 23 kilometers of service roads along Al Khawaneej and Al Amradi Streets, and implementing some improvements to three intersections on Algeria Street by turning them into signal-controlled intersections, in addition to the project related works such as lighting and rainwater drainage, Traffic signs, road planning, and road safety protections.

Supporting axes

The implementation of the Al Khawaneej Street corridor development project follows the completion of the authority and the inauguration of all phases of the Airport Street development project, which included the development of four intersections: Rashidiya intersection, Airport Street intersection with Nad Al Hamar Street, Marrakech Street intersection with Airport Street, and Airport Street intersection with Aldar Street Al-Bayda, where the Airport Street development project contributed to achieving a great flow of traffic, reducing waiting times and solving the problem of congestion resulting from the interference of traffic between vehicles, as it comes after the opening of the Tripoli Street Corridor, which connects Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street and the Emirates, with a length of nearly 12 kilometers, and its opening contributed to easing congestion and facilitating traffic movement, improving entrances to the districts of Al-Warqa and Mirdif along Tripoli Street, and raising the level of safety along the corridor.

• Increasing the capacity of Al Khawaneej Interchange from 8,000 vehicles per hour to 16,000 vehicles.





