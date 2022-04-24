Next May, the Roads and Transport Authority will open a project to develop and expand Seih Al Dahl Street, which links Seih Al Salam Street and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex. The existing road consisting of one lane in each direction will be removed, and a new 11 km long road will be implemented. It has two lanes in each direction, a central island, and (3) roundabouts to facilitate movement in all directions. The road will connect with the entrances to Al Qudra Lakes.

The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, said that the project aims to increase the road capacity of (1800) vehicles currently to (4000) vehicles in each direction with the aim of accommodating the continuous growth in traffic volumes, and facilitating the access of residents and visitors to the oases on both sides of the road. The road, desert areas, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex.

Al Tayer indicated that the project starts from the roundabout located at the intersection of Seih Al Dahl Road with Seih Al Salam Street in the north, directly after the Al Qudra station for bicycles, heading towards the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex in the south. The project includes the implementation of a new road with two lanes in each direction and implementation of ( 3) Roundabouts along the road to facilitate road users’ access to oases on both sides of the road, Al Qudra Lakes, and desert areas, and to facilitate the process of turning back.

He added that the implementation of the project comes as a continuation of the development projects implemented by the authority in the past period, including the Dubai Cycling Track project, which is approximately 23 km long, and is linked with the existing bicycle path in the Seih Al Salam area on Al Qudra Street, at the gate of the Dubai Cycling Track. Bicycles in the direction of Emirates Road, and from there to Latifa Bint Hamdan Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, then to the Al Barari area, all the way to the Nad Al Sheba area. The bicycle paths in the Seih Al Salam area, which are approximately 115 kilometers long, include a number of public facilities and rental shops. Bicycles and related equipment, as well as a fully-equipped medical clinic, and (10) rest points along the path, equipped with seats and parking for bicycles.

It is worth noting that the authority has implemented a number of development projects in the area, including the development of Seih Al Salam Street, which included the expansion of the street from Al Qudra roundabout near the bicycle restroom to the intersection of Dubai-Al Ain Street, with a length of 21 km, passing through Al Lisaili and Al Marmoom areas. (9) roundabouts in the intersection areas to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and raise the level of traffic safety in those areas, in addition to (4) crossings for camels and horses, a bike path, service roads, and parking lots for vehicles, with the expansion of the existing parking spaces in Dubai International Capacity City, and the project included Also lighting works for roads, and implementation of a rainwater drainage network.



