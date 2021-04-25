The return to school this Monday in France, after three weeks with schools closed due to the covid-19 pandemic, will mark the beginning of a de-escalation in the neighboring country that will be progressive throughout May.

All colleges and institutes closed their doors at the beginning of April for three weeks due to the worsening health situation and the rapid expansion of the British strain. During this period, French students have had one week of distance classes and two weeks of spring break.

Nursery, preschool and primary school students return to class tomorrow, while secondary school students will have one more week of online classes. On May 3, all students will return to their centers, although the teaching will be hybrid – half face-to-face and half distance – in the institutes.

The return to the classrooms will be marked by a strict sanitary protocol. A class will be closed when a single case of covid-19 is detected, compared to three cases that were necessary before. The Government has opened vaccination against the coronavirus to teachers over 55 years old, so most of the teachers will not be vaccinated on the first day of class.

France has experienced three confinements during the covid-19 pandemic. The first, from March 17 to May 11, 2020, was stricter. The second, from October 30 to December 15, was lighter. The third began on April 3, although before there had been restrictions in 19 departments, including Paris, to try to stop the circulation of the virus.

It is expected that President Emmanuel Macron will specify the de-escalation calendar in the coming days, which will be progressive. As of May 3, the French will be able to move freely throughout the national territory and travel from one region to another. Until that date, trips are limited to 10 kilometers around the home.

The health situation improves



The prime minister, Jean Castex, announced a few days ago that the curfew, currently in force between seven in the afternoon and six in the morning, remains “until further notice.”

When Macron announced the third lockdown, he expressed his desire to reopen the terraces of cafes and restaurants, museums and non-essential shops in “mid-May.” I’m not going to lie to you, there won’t be a big reopening night. Everything is not going to be done at once. In mid-May, we will begin to reopen some places, but this will be done progressively, “warned the government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, today in an interview with the FranceInfo and France Inter stations.

The country has already passed the peak of the third wave. The health situation improves, although the circulation of the virus continues to be high in a large part of the territory. Since the pandemic began, 102,742 people have died of COVID-19 in France, according to official figures.

The French vaccination campaign, widely criticized at the beginning for its slowness, is accelerating. Since the end of December, 13.8 million French people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and of them 5.3 million are already fully immunized with two doses. The French Government is confident that it will be able to vaccinate 30 million French people by summer.