BY iñigo gurruchaga

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who does not seem to care that what he says makes sense, said Wednesday in the House of Commons that student attendance records are being broken at the reopening of schools this week. The variety of dates and methods in which primary and secondary schools have started the course after does not allow a reliable calculation.

There is data from Scotland, where they started the course on August 11. On the 17th, 95.8% of students were registered, above the annual average during the last decade, which is between 93% and 94%. But on August 28 it had dropped to 84.5%. According to data from the Scottish Government, 3% of the students, 22,821, had been absent that day for reasons related to Covid-19.

Students from B.’s school, a professor of English grammar and literature at a London school, begin their staggered return this Friday: the first to return are 11-year-olds, who start secondary education, and 16, who at the end of course will be examined for the General Certificate, after completing the five-year educational cycle.

The City Council where the school is located is responsible for areas of its management and has decided that this year it will not take parents whose children do not attend classes to court. School leaders believe that this decision may have a negative impact on an area of ​​low income and expectations in education, and with recently refugee families in the UK.

In the three days of teacher training to apply the Ministry of Education’s guide on health safety in schools, the number of questions has been growing. The devil is in the details, as the saying goes. In managing seemingly everyday and minor issues, the cloister has encountered the practical complications of government guidance.

How are papers distributed among the students when the passage of 48 hours is advised for their disinfection? The solution is to prepare the supporting documents in advance and deposit them on a table for the students to collect. The criteria for plastics, often used as binders, is 72 hours for disinfection.

The school has six classrooms of about 30 students for each school year. They are going to go to recess in the middle of the morning with fifteen minutes of difference between years and separating the movements of each classroom. How is the departure of 180 children or adolescents managed to avoid crowding into services? What happens if it rains during recess time, when the school does not have a large closed space?

Protocols

The school’s builders, in one of the now abolished private financing contracts for public infrastructure, decided that the windows should be small. Ventilation is a problem and compounds another unforeseen issue in the guides. Since teachers have to stay in their classroom, they run the risk of spreading particles from their food that affect allergic students, something that did not happen when they could eat in the teachers’ lounge.

How to avoid physical contact with the student who, in his first school days, before the closure due to the epidemic, had three episodes of seizures? They will now have to reorient the blind child who in the past year learned to move freely around the school after a period of being accompanied. There will not be in the classrooms, so that there are not two adults, teacher assistants who concentrate their attention on the most needy students.

A recent survey among teachers led to an estimate of three months of the delay in the level of knowledge of the alumni, in this resumption of school activity. B. believes that in schools with students who have just arrived in the United Kingdom, the delay is greater, due to the loss of English practice. General recovery modules should be prepared, to which others will have to be added to assist students confined to quarantines as a result of an outbreak.

All municipalities have distributed their document on the protocols to be followed in the event that a student shows symptoms of Covid, but the school does not have permanent staff with medical training. English schools are trying to answer these and other questions. B. affirms that at least in their school they have had the good sense to start the course gradually, which will allow them to exercise the new routines without the pressure of attending nine hundred students at once.

UK A court orders the reopening of brothels in the state of Saxony Anhalt

BY JUAN CARLOS BARRENA

The High Administrative Court in the German state of Saxony Anhalt has authorized the reopening of brothels in the region and the practice of prostitution outside of them. The general closure and without exceptions of this type of premises does not currently represent a necessary preventive measure to combat the coronavirus, said the judges of the Magdeburg-based chamber. The intervention in the professional freedom of brothel owners and prostitutes and prostitutes is disproportionate, the court ruled. This also highlights that the executive of that East German federated state has authorized the normalization of public life, with the sole exception of the celebration of large events and town and neighborhood festivals and the practice of prostitution, and is committed to the respect of the rules of hygiene and physical distance between people. These should also be applicable to brothels, emphasize the judges, for whom it is not acceptable that such concepts are not applicable in this case.

Meanwhile, the large ‘Pascha’ brothel in the Rhenish city of Cologne, one of the largest in Europe, has filed for bankruptcy and disclosed its insolvency as a result of its closure due to coronavirus restrictions. In normal times more than a hundred prostitutes offered their services on their own account and as self-employed workers in the 11-story building. “We are finished”, says in statements to the Express newspaper, Armin Lobscheid, head of the “Pascha”, who confesses to have liquidated all his financial reserves and can no longer pay the maintenance costs of the building, which also had a fixed staff of 60 people, including masseurs, maintenance workers, cleaning staff, cooks and waiters. Lobscheid denounces that his business sector has been mistreated by politics during the pandemic and warns that the business continues clandestinely “in anonymity and eluding the payment of taxes to the treasury.” The blue tower has more than a hundred rooms and a large infrastructure with a restaurant, room service, laundry, solar studio and beauty salon, among other facilities.

Denmark has announced the gradual and immediate opening of its border with Germany, which has been subject to strict controls for months due to the coronavirus epidemic, which banned people from entering the country without justified reasons. Of the 13 border crossings between Germany and Denmark, the Scandinavian country only kept three of them open so far. German citizens could travel to Denmark on vacation from mid-June, but had to present justifications for holiday home rentals or hotel reservations at Danish customs. From now on, the controls at the common border will be sporadic, temporary and adapted to the evolution of the pandemic, the authorities in Copenhagen reported.

Austria today introduces a four-color traffic light as an alert for the status of the coronavirus epidemic in each region of the country and which can be consulted online. The colors green, yellow, orange and red rank the situation from very low to high risk and specific measures have been established for each of these levels. One of the criteria for graduating the status of the pandemic in the different regions is the number of new infections within a week, but also the burden of their hospitals in caring for infected, the possibility of tracing the chains of contagion and the relationship of the tests carried out with the number of positive cases that are registered. A commission of experts will meet periodically from now on to establish the color of the traffic light to apply to each region. The Austrian Minister of Health, Rudolf Anschober, commented that a red traffic light does not automatically lead to the paralysis of economic and social activities in the affected region, although in the case of education it will mean the closure of schools and the order that schools children receive classes from home.