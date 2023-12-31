In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, yesterday, officially opened the water desalination plants established by the United Arab Emirates in the Egyptian city of Rafah, to pump drinking water to… Residents of the Gaza Strip. The number of stations established by the UAE is six, with a total capacity of 1,200,000 gallons per day, which are pumped to the Gaza Strip, benefiting more than 600,000 people. They were completed within a record time of no more than three weeks.

The establishment of the desalination plants comes within the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation that was ordered by His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, to provide relief to the brotherly Palestinian people in Gaza, which embodies the UAE’s historical positions of support and support for the Palestinian brothers, and standing by their side during the difficult circumstances that They face it.

Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, continues its noble humanitarian endeavors in supporting the Palestinian brothers and assisting them to overcome these difficult circumstances, especially children and women, indicating that the establishment of these The stations aim to ensure the provision of clean and sustainable water to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan was accompanied by a delegation that included a number of senior officials from various official agencies and humanitarian institutions in the country, in addition to a number of members of the Federal National Council.

The success of the process of pumping water into the Gaza Strip comes in circumstances during which the residents of Gaza suffer from a scarcity of clean water, as the water line will supply the shelter centers with their necessary daily needs of drinking water.

