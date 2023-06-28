Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

For the first time since 2003, the celebration squares in the Green Zone in Baghdad received the celebrations of Eid al-Adha, while the streets of the Iraqi capital seemed thriving with celebrants, with the opening of a number of its landmarks that had remained completely closed for more than 20 years.

Yesterday, the commander of the Iraqi army’s special division, Brigadier General Muhammad Kazem Attia, announced the completion of the final works to rehabilitate the celebrations square, the Mansour cinema and theater in the Green Zone, for their opening on the first day of Eid, which falls on Wednesday. Attia said, “Under the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’a al-Sudani, the final works have been completed to rehabilitate the celebrations square, cinema and Mansour theater in the Green Zone, in preparation for its opening to civilians during Eid al-Adha, which had been closed since 2003.”

Earlier, the Municipality of Baghdad confirmed that the celebrations square was opened for the first time to civilians during the Eid days.

“The Municipality is fully prepared to receive Eid al-Adha, after directives to all managers, agents and municipalities to continuously communicate with work, not to turn off phones, and to be fully prepared 24 hours a day,” said the Municipality’s spokesman, Muhammad al-Rubaie.

Al-Rubaie added, “Work is continuing to complete the parks and gardens of the Celebrations Square, as it will open for the first time during the Eid days in front of civilians,” noting, “Al-Zawraa Park is ready to open its doors, in addition to the new, developed main streets that have been re-worked, such as Haifa Street, as It starts from the pioneers and ends with Al-Atifiyah Corniche.

And he indicated that “the opening of Haifa Street will be impressive in terms of furnishing and beautiful details,” explaining that “the second part of Abu Nawas Street will be dedicated to cultural events and recreational activities for people of determination.” He pointed out that “Al-Quds Street in Sadr City will also be ready, and there will be another street with 7 parks ready to receive the people in the gaming cities during the Eid days,” pointing out that “the Baghdadi Museum will also be ready and its doors will be open to civilians during the Eid.”

This is the first time since 2003 that Iraqis go out to public squares that were completely closed, while markets and shops witnessed a large shopping activity.

In another context, the Anti-Terrorism Service in Iraq announced yesterday the arrest of members of a group of terrorists who were deployed in separate parts of the country.

And he stated in a press statement: “Based on the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani, and the supervision of the head of the Anti-Terrorism Service, Lieutenant General Abdel-Wahhab Al-Saadi, the army forces carried out a series of operations in separate regions of the country.”