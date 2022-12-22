The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) announced the opening of “Al Heera Beach” in Al Fisht area in Sharjah, which is the longest beach in the city of Sharjah and extends for a length of 3.5 km and overlooks the Arabian Gulf, providing visitors and tourists with a new destination in the list of the most prominent marine tourism options in Sharjah and the latest opportunity For investors and entrepreneurs in the entertainment and hospitality sector to take advantage of the quality tourism destinations in the emirate.

The project will provide 18 commercial units, including a selection of restaurants and cafes, a sports club for men and women, a professional skate park, artistic sculptures belonging to the Maraya Art Center, and a number of public service facilities.

Shurooq stated that 3 of the commercial units opened today, including a restaurant, a café, and a sports club, along with all service facilities, and 3 other commercial units that will be opened before the end of the year, and two units in January 2023, with the remaining units opening before the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Ahmed Obaid Al-Qaseer, Acting Executive Director of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), said that the Al-Hira Beach project is one of the most vital projects implemented by Shurooq to serve citizens, residents and tourists in the city of Sharjah under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. Follow-up and supervision of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

Al-Qaseer stressed that the Al-Hira Beach project will provide a new and qualitative experience for visitors and tourists within the city of Sharjah, and will constitute one of the distinctive waterfronts in the emirate and the country due to the services it will provide, hospitality and entertainment facilities, and various service, sports and artistic facilities.

The project, whose exterior design was inspired by marine life and waves, is divided into 3 sections, each of which contains 6 units that include a group of cafes and restaurants selected to suit the desires and tastes of visitors and tourists.

Within the framework of Shurooq’s partnership with world-class skateboarder Dakota Schuetz, Al Hira Beach project will soon include the Kota Skate Park for professionals in Sharjah, which will contain various tracks for all levels of skate sports, including skateboards, skates, scooters and BMX bikes. It includes a children’s track that surrounds the skate park from the outside, and takes into account the highest safety and security standards.

The project will also include art installations belonging to the Maraya Art Center, through which it aims to present innovative artistic programs to the public. During the first quarter of 2023.