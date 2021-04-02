Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah inaugurated the “Al-Sahabi Hatib bin Al-Harith” mosque, the “Al-Manar” mosque in Sharjah, and the “Al-Fadil” mosque in the city of Dibba Al-Hisn, which were constructed according to the modern Islamic architectural style, as part of the department’s efforts to open 25 mosques in various suburbs and cities of the emirate in preparation for the reception blessed month of Ramadan.

Al-Manar Mosque was built in the Al-Manakh area in the city of Sharjah at the expense of one of the benefactors, on a total land area of ​​1590 square meters, and it accommodates 550 worshipers and worshipers, of which 90 are for the prayer room for women, and it is topped by a circular dome and a lighthouse, 22 meters high. The “Companion Hatib bin Al Harith” mosque was built in the Sajaa industrial area in the city of Sharjah, through the contributions of donors and benefactors as part of the campaign for the mosques of Direct Line 2 followers, organized by the Department, in cooperation with the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, on a total land area of ​​5009 square meters that includes the prayer hall. It accommodates more than 900 male worshipers, and includes illuminated service facilities, toilets, parking lots, housing for the imam and a number of endowment shops and apartments, and it is topped by a circular dome and a lighthouse 24 meters high.

As for the “Al-Fadhil” mosque in the Al-Muhallab neighborhood in Dibba Al-Hisn, it was also built as part of the campaign of the mosques of the direct line 2 followers, on a total land area of ​​1110 square meters, and it accommodates 550 worshipers and worshipers, of which 70 are for the women’s prayer hall, and it is topped by a circular dome and two minarets with a height of 37 meters. .