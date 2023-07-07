On the Millennium Square near the walls of the Kazan Kremlin, on July 6, the opening ceremony of the international rally-raid “Silk Way” was held.

The event was attended by the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, seven-time winner of the Dakar rally Vladimir Chagin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“The fact that this rally starts in Kazan shows how important it is for our neighbors and all those who live on this Eurasian continent to feel belonging to a common cause. Especially, through sports, despite the fact that some sports and near-sports figures are trying to politicize it. I wish all the participants good luck and victories!” — noted the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Minnikhanov noted that the Silk Road strikes with the scale of participants from more than 20 states.

“This is a great honor for us – today 23 countries, 98 crews are starting the Silk Way Rally. For our republic it is very important, our republic is automobile. Any kind of technical sport is in great demand with us. I would like to thank the participants of the rally, the guests of our holiday and, of course, the citizens of Kazan for the warm welcome to our guests. Good luck,” Minnikhanov said.

Earlier that day, it was announced that Gazprom Neft had become an official partner of the Silk Way International Rally. To provide racing cars, the company will supply about 200 thousand liters of fuel. Competitors will be fueled with G-Drive gasolines and, for the first time, with G-Drive Diesel, an advanced diesel fuel.

The Silk Road will be held for the 12th time. The rally-raid will last until July 15 and will end in Moscow. Crews will overcome 5230 km of distance, of which 2350 km will be high-speed special stages. The route will pass through 13 Russian regions.