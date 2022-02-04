The Winter Games kicked off at the Beijing National Stadium. Team Italy marched next to last, just before China. The president of Coni – in quarantine – has also shown his involvement from a distance

China officially declares the 2022 Winter Olympic Games open. The opening ceremony, held at the Beijing National Stadium, was directed by director Zhang Yimou with three thousand very young extras involved.

The blues – After the first part of the ceremony, space was given to the team parade. The Azzurri, led by Michela Moioli – who became standard bearer after Sofia Goggia’s injury – marched for penultimate, before China. The athletes wore a tricolor cape and Team Italia mask. Despite the subzero temperatures and Covid fears, the stadium stands were 60% full. In addition to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Putin and IOC President Thomas Bach, who spoke at the end of the celebration, were also present. See also Dakar | Loeb: "I'm not ashamed of second place"

Malagò: “Excited” – “I was very excited to see Michela Moioli parading with the flag. I heard her on the phone just before entering the field, she was tense but happy. The opening ceremony is always an indescribable emotion” said Giovanni Malagò. quarantined in a Beijing hotel. The president of Coni then dedicated a thought to Sofia Goggia: “I received a private video from Sofia: she is ready, she is returning”

February 4, 2022 (change February 4, 2022 | 16:20)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#opening #ceremony #Games #Michela #Moioli #leads #Azzurri