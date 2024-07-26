Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics Begins in Paris

The opening ceremony of the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games-2024 has begun in Paris. This was reported by a correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The ceremony started at 20:30 Moscow time. For the first time, it is being held not at a stadium, but on the Seine River. The headliners of the event will be famous singers Celine Dion and Lady Gaga, who will perform Edith Piaf’s song La Vie en Rose.

The Olympic Games will last until August 11. The winners and runners-up will receive medals that contain a metal fragment taken from the Eiffel Tower.

Russians and Belarusians are admitted to the tournament in neutral status. A total of 15 Russian and 17 Belarusian athletes will perform in Paris.